Panthers cut Brad Kaaya, back down to three quarterbacks

The Panthers didn’t have four quarterbacks for too long.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers released quarterback Brad Kaaya.

It seemed someone was surplus to requirements when they promoted Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad yesterday, since they still had Cam Newton and Derek Anderson on hand.

Kaaya was claimed off waivers from Detroit at final cuts, but the Panthers apparently preferred Gilbert (who was in camp with them all offseason) as their developmental quarterback.

The Lions might want him back, since Matthew Stafford‘s hobbling around and Jake Rudock is the only other quarterback on the roster at the moment.