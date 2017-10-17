Ravens make a change at linebacker

Getty Images

The Ravens offense has been a big problem through the first six weeks of the season, but a Tuesday roster move addressed the other side of the ball.

The Ravens announced that they have released linebacker Jonathan Freeny and replaced him on the roster with Steven Johnson. Freeny joined the team in late September after defensive end Brent Urban was placed on injured reserve. He had two tackles in three appearances with the team.

Johnson played six games with the Steelers last year and played in one early this season while bouncing on and off the roster in Pittsburgh. He spent the first three years of his career with the Broncos and spent the 2015 season with the Titans.

Freeny saw all of his work on special teams and that will likely be Johnson’s main focus in Baltimore as well.