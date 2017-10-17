Ray-Ray Armstrong, Reuben Foster escape attempted robbery by running

Getty Images

49ers linebackers Ray-Ray Armstrong and Reuben Foster ran from attempted robbers early Monday morning. They escaped without being injured or losing any possessions.

Missionlocal.org first reported the attempted robbery, and the 49ers released a statement Tuesday.

“We are aware of the reports regarding the robbery and are very thankful no one was harmed,” the statement read. “Reuben and Ray-Ray have been, and will continue to be, cooperative with any further police investigation.”

The players went out to a club after Sunday’s loss to Washington and noticed a car casing the premises, per missionlocal.org. Foster said in a police report it left him feeling “like he was going to be robbed,” and he handed his watch and rings to a friend in the club before leaving.

A security guard walked the players to their car, but two hooded gunmen still attempted to rob them, prompting the players to flee on foot.