Report: Dustin Hopkins out for the season

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Coach Jay Gruden announced the injury as a strain during his Monday press conference, as well as the team’s intent to work out kickers. It turns out Hopkins has a partially torn muscle in his hip, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported.

Hopkins made field goals of 48 and 21 yards against the 49ers but missed an extra point wide left. He was 9 of 11 field goal attempts this season.

Washington worked out kickers Andrew Franks, Marshall Koehn, Mike Nugent and Nick Rose on Tuesday, via Field Yates of ESPN.

