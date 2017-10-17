Report: Texans linebacker Dylan Cole has Grade 2 hamstring strain

Getty Images

Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his left leg on an interception return.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Cole sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain on the play. The injury could keep Cole sidelined for at least four weeks.

Cole intercepted Kevin Hogan on a pass intended for running back Duke Johnson up the right sideline. As he wheeled around to return the ball, Cole attempted to leap over wide receiver Rashard Higgins and was tackled. Cole immediately grabbed at the back of his left leg and could not walk off the field unassisted.

Cole has played in all six games for Houston this season, recording 19 tackles with two interceptions and a sack.