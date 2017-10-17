Robert Turbin expected to miss rest of the season

Getty Images

The Colts are expected to place running back Robert Turbin on injured reserve after his nasty elbow injury Monday night.

“His season is probably over unfortunately and we’re going to miss Robert Turbin,’’ Colts coach Chuck Pagano said on “Colts Roundtable’’ on 1070 The Fan, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “I mean, what a heck of a teammate and football player.

“You hate to lose anybody. That’s a blow to our team, but you’ve got to move on.’’

Turbin, the team’s short-yardage back, had 23 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown and nine receptions for 56 yards. He converted all seven of his third-and-one opportunities this season.

Indianapolis will lean on Frank Gore, rookie Marlon Mack and Matt Jones more heavily in Turbin’s absence. The Colts added running back Josh Ferguson to the practice squad Tuesday.