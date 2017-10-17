Roethlisberger: Martavis Bryant told me he doesn’t want to go anywhere

Getty Images

Sunday brought a report that Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant requested a trade, which was followed by Bryant tweeting that he’s happy in Pittsburgh and his girlfriend apparently confirming the report.

That leaves some uncertainty about Bryant’s desire, but Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger feels pretty sure about where the wide receiver’s head is at the moment. Roethlisberger was asked about the report during a Tuesday appearance on “Cook and Poni” on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh and said his conversations with Bryant haven’t left him thinking Bryant wants out.

“Martavis, I talked to him, he doesn’t want to go anywhere,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Sometimes things come from agents because they want what they think is best for the player and don’t realize that it ends up hurting the player. I don’t know exactly what happened here, but I do know that Martavis, there hasn’t been any inklings of unhappiness. It’s unnecessary drama.”

Whatever happened, Bryant is in Pittsburgh and there’s no sign that the Steelers plan to change that in the near future. An uptick in production from Bryant would likely ensure things remained that way and Roethlisberger said he thinks increased repetitions after missing all of last year will get Bryant back to a role like the one he played in 2015.