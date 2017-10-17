Roger Goodell: We did not ask players to commit to standing for the anthem

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT
AP

In the wake of protests drawing headlines across the country, the NFL asked a group of players to attend today’s owners’ meeting. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the owners didn’t ask the player to change their anthem stance.

Asked by Sal Paolantonio if the league asked the players to commit to stand for the anthem, Goodell said that was not the purpose of the meeting.

“We did not ask for that, Sal. No. We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to, about issues in our communities to make our communities better. I think we all agree there’s nothing more important than getting back into our communities and trying to make our communities better. That was the entire focus today,” Goodell said.

Players have asked the league to address their concerns about criminal justice issues, and the league has lent its support to a bill before Congress on reforming criminal sentencing. That, and not the national anthem, has been the focus today.

33 responses to “Roger Goodell: We did not ask players to commit to standing for the anthem

  7. That’s cool. I’m getting used to having my Sundays, Monday nights and Thursday nights freed up for other things anyway. Things that don’t involve politics. Actually watched a NASCAR race for the first time in a couple of years.

  8. Why would anyone want more rules? More regulations? That’s like liberal big government. Right? Don’t conservatives want less government interference? They said they did. They’re honest people, right?

  11. What the idiots in the league(the owners) fail to realize is that it won’t stop. You comply with any of this the media and the left will go on to the next thing. That’s what they do! That’s all they do!

  14. Roger Goodell is the weakest man in America. He will do or say anything that he thinks will get him love on Twitter. Whose interest is he serving now? Certainly not the NFL’s. I wouldn’t trust Goodell to manage a Chuck E Cheese.

    Goodell is like one of the bad managers on Bar Rescue. The guy who convinced his friend to let him manage his bar then he just gives away free food and drinks so people like him. You used to run a good bar, but now you got people dancing on tables, pouring their own drinks and walking out on the check.

    Owners need to fire this guy immediately. It is clear he has lost control and has no idea how to be a leader.

  18. NFL should create a rule where you must prove your trying to help solve the problems your trying to address on your own time if you wish to kneel and if not your fined and the check goes to a worthy cause. But that’s far to logical

  20. “…issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to, about issues in our communities to make our communities better.”

    Start here…tell the people of your community (not matter the race) not to break the law. That means you don’t sell drug, fight, steal from your neighbors, take pride in the appearance of your home and not more playing the knockout game.

  21. I hate to say this because their league has it’s issues as well (no parity, bad contracts) but the NBA played their card in this whole anthem issue perfectly! They got out ahead of it and nipped it in the butt before it became a distraction. The NFL might make the most money but the brain wizards within aren’t the brightest!

  22. Yes Roger it’s not like it’s an important issue. I mean you probably had more important issues like the loss of revenue and making sure the players wear the league approved apparel. Because you know if they didn’t there would be big problems. Maybe Roger you could negotiate with the Trump administration and have them write a big $$ contract and then if they don’t stand you can fine them Also while they are protesting injustice maybe they could look into who makes your apparel and look into their child labor laws.

  26. If the NFL wants players to stand, all they have to do is tell the players they’re essentially giving themselves a pay cut by kneeling.

    It’s negatively impacting the game’s bottom line, which eventually will shrink the size of their wallets. It also reduces the leverage the NFLPA has at the next CBA negotiations if their game isn’t bringing in as much money.

    The league really can’t benefit financially by doing this. If the NFL wants to stop it, pointing out the negative financial impact on their wallets could get players to use different avenues to express their concerns.

  28. Yes, making local communities better is why the NFL sent two teams to London to kneel for the US anthem and then stand for God Save the Queen. The best way to fight injustice is definitely to salute foreign monarchies that notoriously ran a globe spanning colonial empire whose oppression of religious and ethnic minorities led directly to the establishment of the world’s oldest democracy that you are so ashamed of. Great work everybody.

  29. This wouldn’t be an issue if president Troll didn’t refer to a person of color as an S.O.B. at a rally in Alabama of all places. Bad form, sir.

  31. I don’t understand why this is so difficult. Keep the players in the locker room until after the anthem is sung.

    Boom. Kneeling nullified.

    If they want to raise a fist, or link arms and kneel in the locker room, more power to them.

  32. God Bless America says:
    October 17, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    This whole thing has gotten absurd. Disrespect my country and I disrespect you.
    _____________
    Noted, what country belongs to you again?

  33. a rock falls toward earth at newton’s F=Gm1m2/r squared….and the NFL ratings fall toward earth at NFL=(SWJ-empty seats)/cash…..which falls toward the earth faster?…..

