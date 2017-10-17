Saints expect Brett Hundley to be “well ready” for Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints are the first team preparing to face a Packers team quarterbacked by Brett Hundley and that’s prompted two different reactions from defensive end Cam Jordan.

The first is that he’s not going to do the thing players sometimes do when they say they want to face an opposing team at full strength. Jordan said he hates to hear about a player being injured and Aaron Rodgers is no exception, but admits to hoping that “this makes it push in our favor.”

Jordan also knows that Hundley has gotten a lot of “tutelage from one of the greats of our era” and expects he will be “well ready” for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Craig Robertson shares that view.

“They got a great coaching staff over there man and a lot of people that’s been in place there a long time,” Robertson said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “[Hundley] has been watching Aaron Rodgers. He can still get coaches up by Aaron, still get coached up by the same coaches that coach Aaron so he’s going to be ready to play and we’ve got to be ready to play.”

Hundley had a rough time against the Vikings last Sunday, but the Packers will get all week to plan for his presence in the lineup and coach Mike McCarthy is adamant that he’s the right man to fill in for Rodgers so avoiding overconfidence sounds like the best approach for the Saints.