Saints promote Daniel Lasco, cut Adam Bighill, Bryce Harris

The Saints have promoted running back Daniel Lasco from the practice squad. ‏

Lasco’s special teams play helped him make the team’s initial roster out of training camp. But needing depth in the offensive line, the Saints waived him two days before the season opener. They re-signed him to the practice squad four days later.

Lasco, a seventh-round pick in 2016, played seven games last season. He had 11 carries for 32 yards and two receptions 11 yards and six tackles.

The Saints also waived linebacker Adam Bighill and released offensive tackle Bryce Harris.

Bighill was promoted from the practice squad last week and Harris signed last week.

Michael Mauti’s agent tweeted the linebacker signed with the Saints, though it did not appear on Tuesday’s NFL transactions report.