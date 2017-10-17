Stephen Ross: No changes to anthem policy

Getty Images

It’s unclear whether the owners have made or will make changes to the anthem policy on Tuesday afternoon. The joint meeting between a group of owners and players resulted in no changes to it.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said that there have been no changes to the policy, and that the current policy permits players to kneel during the anthem.

Ultimately, the owners can do whatever at least 24 of them want to do. And if enough of the owners decide to change the policy, they can.

It remains highly unlikely that the policy will be changed to mandate standing. The goal continues to be, apparently, to do enough by way of supporting the causes that sparked the protests to persuade players to choose to stand for the anthem.