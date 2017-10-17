Tuesday meeting in New York includes 13 players, 11 owners

Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA announced last week that there would be a Tuesday meeting involving officials from both organizations as well as players and team owners as a precursor to the league meetings regarding the national anthem later in the day.

That meeting is underway in New York and the league has released the names of all the people involved. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent are there from the league while NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith is joined by president Eric Winston and senior director of player affairs Don Davis.

The Dolphins have three players — wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas — at the meeting, which is the most of any team. The Jets, represented by left tackle Kelvin Beachum and linebacker Demario Davis, and Eagles, represented by defensive end Chris Long and safety Malcolm Jenkins, each have two players. Colts cornerback Darius Butler, Chargers tackle Russell Okung, Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich, 49ers safety Eric Reid, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Anquan Boldin, who announced his retirement in August, round out the group.

Michael Bidwill of the Cardinals, Arthur Blank of the Falcons, Terry Pegula of the Bills, Bob McNair of the Texans, Shad Khan of the Jaguars, Stephen Ross of the Dolphins, Robert Kraft of the Patriots, John Mara of the Giants, Art Rooney II of the Steelers, Jeffrey Lurie of the Eagles and Jed York of the 49ers are there on the ownership side.

The meeting will not involve any vote or attempt to come to an agreement on how the national anthem should be approached for the rest of the season. That meeting will involve only team owners while this meeting is one to discuss the issues that players have been protesting and how to address them in conjunction with any agreement that may come to pass regarding the anthem.