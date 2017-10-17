Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills players are fond of taking long Uber rides.

Optimism is the order of the week for the Dolphins.

The Patriots defense started slow on Sunday.

What to make of the 3-3 Jets?

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith saw his most action since hurting his Achilles.

The Bengals’ path back to contending for a playoff spot goes through the Steelers.

It looks like the Browns are going back to QB DeShone Kizer.

Steelers LB Arthur Moats‘ consecutive games streak ended at 69 when he was scratched against the Chiefs.

Texans WR Will Fuller‘s knack for touchdowns remained intact on Sunday.

What’s wrong with Colts TE Jack Doyle?

The Jaguars continue to bounce from wins to losses.

Titans WR Taywan Taylor is holding onto the ball from his first NFL touchdown.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph saw his team make “critical errors” in Sunday night’s loss.

The Chiefs running game hit a snag on Sunday.

The Chargers are eager to have LB Denzel Perryman back in the lineup.

Looking for a way to spark the Raiders offense.

Should the Cowboys look into a trade for WR Martavis Bryant?

The Giants found an offensive line setup that worked.

Are the sacks starting to come for Eagles DE Derek Barnett?

Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan got a shout out from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

A film review of Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s play.

The Lions offensive line is looking forward to their bye week.

Packers RB Ty Montgomery thinks QB Brett Hundley has a winning mindset.

G Jeremiah Sirles thinks the Vikings could have done a better job of running out the clock in Sunday’s win.

The Falcons went without a sack for the first time in a long time.

How long will the Panthers have four quarterbacks on their active roster?

Saints RB Alvin Kamara has shown impressive leaping ability.

The Buccaneers are looking for more from CB Vernon Hargreaves.

The Cardinals could be moving CB Tramon Williams into a bigger role.

The Rams will be ready for Adrian Peterson in London.

LB Navorro Bowman isn’t the first player to go to the Raiders after playing for the 49ers.

Will the Seahawks strike a deal with T Branden Albert?