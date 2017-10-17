Washington will sign Nick Rose to replace Dustin Hopkins

Getty Images

With Dustin Hopkins headed to injured reserve with a hip injury, Washington will sign kicker Nick Rose, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Rose has never kicked in a regular-season game.

He has a big leg, having led the country in touchback rate in 2014 at Texas and finishing third in 2015. But Rose was inconsistent on field goals and PATs. He missed three extra points in his two years as the Longhorns’ primary place kicker and missed four field goals of less than 39 yards in his career.

Rose signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and with the 49ers during the 2017 offseason and spent the preseason in San Francisco.

Washington also worked out Andrew Franks, Marshall Koehn and Mike Nugent on Tuesday, via Field Yates of ESPN.