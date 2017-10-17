Who were the best replacement quarterbacks of all time?

Getty Images

Inspired by the extended absence of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and his replacement by the largely unproven Brett Hundley, Tuesday’s PFT Live took a look at the question of the best replacement quarterbacks of all time.

We did it draft style, with Chris Simms and yours truly going back and forth through three rounds.

As the segment demonstrated, my trio was by far the better trio, but only because Simms inexplicably passed on the guy who clearly and indisputably was the best replacement quarterback of all time.

Check it out, and chime in via the comments.