Will Jerry Jones try to take over Tuesday’s meeting?

The league has opted for an efficient, streamlined approach to Tuesday’s previously-scheduled ownership meeting in the hopes of resolving permanently and satisfactorily the anthem issue. But with a long way to go and a short time to get there, some are concerned that one specific owner who has plenty to say and no qualms about saying it may try to dominate the meeting.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has developed a reputation in recent months for launching filibusters at league meetings, talking and talking and talking some more regarding how he views things and how he wants others to agree. Whether it was the March owners-only session in which he raised a variety of concerns or an impromptu what-do-we-do-about-this-anthem-mess? meeting from three weeks ago when he tried to tell every team to handle the anthem the way the Cowboys did on a Monday night against the Cardinals, Jones has rubbed multiple owners the wrong way by trying to take over and impose his will on the group.

The questions for Tuesday are: (1) whether Jones will try to do that; and (2) whether someone else will find a way to shut him down.

If someone decides to take him on, there’s plenty of fodder for doing so. Jones and his repeated public comments inflamed an issue that was settling down, and his mandate that his players will stand for the anthem became an unwelcome twist at a time when the league clearly is trying to get players to choose to stand on their own. So if Jones doesn’t choose to be efficient and succinct in his comments on his own, today will be a critical day for someone to tell him that he should.