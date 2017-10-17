Will Jerry Jones try to take over Tuesday’s meeting?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 17, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

The league has opted for an efficient, streamlined approach to Tuesday’s previously-scheduled ownership meeting in the hopes of resolving permanently and satisfactorily the anthem issue. But with a long way to go and a short time to get there, some are concerned that one specific owner who has plenty to say and no qualms about saying it may try to dominate the meeting.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has developed a reputation in recent months for launching filibusters at league meetings, talking and talking and talking some more regarding how he views things and how he wants others to agree. Whether it was the March owners-only session in which he raised a variety of concerns or an impromptu what-do-we-do-about-this-anthem-mess? meeting from three weeks ago when he tried to tell every team to handle the anthem the way the Cowboys did on a Monday night against the Cardinals, Jones has rubbed multiple owners the wrong way by trying to take over and impose his will on the group.

The questions for Tuesday are: (1) whether Jones will try to do that; and (2) whether someone else will find a way to shut him down.

If someone decides to take him on, there’s plenty of fodder for doing so. Jones and his repeated public comments inflamed an issue that was settling down, and his mandate that his players will stand for the anthem became an unwelcome twist at a time when the league clearly is trying to get players to choose to stand on their own. So if Jones doesn’t choose to be efficient and succinct in his comments on his own, today will be a critical day for someone to tell him that he should.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Will Jerry Jones try to take over Tuesday’s meeting?

  1. Jerry Jones was just doing what the NFL commissioner failed to do. There are several teams that have not had players kneeling. The number of kneelers was way down this weekend.

    “Jones and his repeated public comments inflamed an issue that was settling down, and his mandate that his players will stand for the anthem became an unwelcome twist at a time when the league clearly is trying to get players to choose to stand on their own.”

    Despite your claim – look at the actual numbers this past weekend. Even the 49ers had the vast majority of the players standing as they should.

  2. There are probably two dozen owners that should shut up and listen to Owner Jerry. He’s in the HOF for making them all billions. Come to think of it, the same applies to the players.

  3. I think the NFL should bring in Tom Brady to give testimony on what happens when 30 owners gang up against you, and let Jerry Jones know what the outcome will be now that the shoe is on the other foot and he is the 1 versus 30.

    Imagine that testimony.
    NFL: “Tom, tell us if you were guilty”.

    TB12: “I was guilty of nothing”.

    NFL: “We know Tom, we manufactured all of the evidence, admitted we had nothing, and with the approval of Jerry Jones, as well as all the rest of the league owners not named Robert Kraft, we crushed you, it was glorious. Do you agree with that Tom”.

    TB12: “Yes, that was how it happened”.

    NFL: “Terrific Tom, thanks for coming in today to let Mr Jones know that Zeke is about to get crushed as well just cuz we can”

  4. As an eagles fan I’ve never said this and I doubt I ever will say this again. But….. I’m with Jerry. Stand for anthem or sit for the game.

  5. Odd that when it comes to the anthem and Dallas that no one ever mentions Dallas’s attempt to recognize 5 Dallas police officers that were murdered last year, with a sticker on the back of their helmet. The NFL denied The Cowboys request for this sincere symbol of respect and recognition.

  7. Why not work with the NFLPA to produce a video (featuring players, coaches and owners) that promotes the eradication of racial injustice, and then play this video both in the stadiums and on the broadcasts immediately prior or following the national anthem?
    If this were to happen, the players’ message would be increasingly clarified, expounded, and distributed while also not eliminating the perception of slights against the flag and country.

  8. The players will stand or the league ill pay in lot revenue. The league loses revenue the offending players will be kneeling with Kaepernick in the unemployment line. Hands off the golden goose.

  9. rcroley says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:58 am
    As an eagles fan I’ve never said this and I doubt I ever will say this again. But….. I’m with Jerry. Stand for anthem or sit for the game.

    AND don’t pay them for the game they sit. If they or the union sues, lawyer-up til the end of time.

  12. Just because he’s a billionaire doesn’t make him a leader of billionaires. Or anyone really. Just filthy rich with a platform.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!