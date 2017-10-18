2021 Super Bowl officially awarded to Tampa

Getty Images

When the NFL moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles back from 2021 to 2022 in May, they gave the game to Tampa instead with the proviso that the city meet certain requirements in order for the decision to become official.

It became official on Wednesday at the league’s meeting in New York.

“The final approval of Super Bowl LV is a great source of pride for the Glazer family, the Buccaneers organization and the entire Tampa Bay region,” Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement from the team. “We have made substantial improvements in recent years to ensure that Raymond James Stadium could ultimately host the game for a third time and we appreciate that our fellow owners have recognized the stadium and our area’s long and distinguished history as a world-class host city.”

The game will be the fifth Super Bowl in Tampa and the first since 2009.