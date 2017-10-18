Adrian Peterson runs away with NFC offensive player of week

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson said all he needed was a chance. And when he got a few, he delivered.

The newly minted Cardinals running back was named NFC offensive player of the week after his breakout game against the Buccaneers.

Peterson had 26 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since coming over in a trade with the Saints. He was barely used in New Orleans, with just 27 carries for 81 yards in four weeks.

But it wasn’t just that he got carries, he did something with them. It was Peterson’s first 100-yard game since late 2015, so it was reasonable to wonder if he still had it in him after knee problems.

The Cardinals offense suddenly looked viable once he started carrying the ball, showing how reliant on David Johnson they are.