Andrew Luck won’t practice this week due to shoulder soreness

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT
Quarterback Andrew Luck has practiced with the Colts the last two weeks, but he won’t be on the practice field this week.

General Manager Chris Ballard made that announcement during a media session on Wednesday afternoon. Ballard said that the reason why Luck is going to sit out this week is because he’s been experiencing soreness in his right shoulder and that he had a cortisone shot.

Ballard said there is no timeline for when Luck will return, but that the team doesn’t “think it will be long” before he’ll be back in action. Ballard said the good thing is that the Colts will be able to pick up where they left off when Luck does return to practice while adding that “it’s been going really well” when Luck is on the field.

Those are small consolations in the face of a setback that further clouds just when the Colts might have their starting quarterback in the lineup again.

17 responses to “Andrew Luck won’t practice this week due to shoulder soreness

  5. 1. Shut Luck down for the year.
    2. O-coordinator = gone.
    3. Figure out a way to keep Brissett around as Luck’s backup.
    4. Ramp up head coach search, so that Pagano has plenty of warning he’s going to get fired (because he’s obviously not good with short-term decisions).

  8. Starting to think the Pats regret trading Brissett and hanging on to Jimmy G. Imagine JB sitting behind Brady for a couple years and having a chance to learn from the best! JG might walk after this year.

  10. Does anyone else ever wonder if his career is over? With all the mystery around it, this just seems like something that isn’t going away. I hope I’m wrong, as I really like him, but it just seems bad.

  12. clownfoodpoop says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:26 pm
    Starting to think the Pats regret trading Brissett and hanging on to Jimmy G. Imagine JB sitting behind Brady for a couple years and having a chance to learn from the best! JG might walk after this year.

    they will tag and trade jimmyg before they let him walk

    clueless fans everywhere

    have you seen the young qb play this year? jimmy’s stock is only
    going up and up and up..

  13. He looks 50. What happened? He is like the guy in Ice Pirates who missed the 7th world by 1 degree and was lost in time forever.

  14. It’s been said plenty, but worth mentioning again… The Colts are playing “hide the cheese” with their fans. Luck was never going to be ready early in the season, and they opted for no PUP simply to maintain an illusion for fan interest and ticket sales. They’re going to play games like this right up until he either returns for a few late games or not at all. And then they’ll plead ignorance. Book it.

  16. Deja Vu all over again. Remember back in 2001 when the Colt’s front office lied to us about Edgerrin James coming back from an ACL until they finally announced they had shut down his season in late November. What is the over / under on the Colts announcing that Luck is being shut down?

