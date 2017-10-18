Andrew Luck won’t practice this week due to shoulder soreness

Getty Images

Quarterback Andrew Luck has practiced with the Colts the last two weeks, but he won’t be on the practice field this week.

General Manager Chris Ballard made that announcement during a media session on Wednesday afternoon. Ballard said that the reason why Luck is going to sit out this week is because he’s been experiencing soreness in his right shoulder and that he had a cortisone shot.

Ballard said there is no timeline for when Luck will return, but that the team doesn’t “think it will be long” before he’ll be back in action. Ballard said the good thing is that the Colts will be able to pick up where they left off when Luck does return to practice while adding that “it’s been going really well” when Luck is on the field.

Those are small consolations in the face of a setback that further clouds just when the Colts might have their starting quarterback in the lineup again.