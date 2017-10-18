Bills add a linebacker off waivers

Getty Images

Tyrell Adams lost his job with the Raiders when Navorro Bowman joined the team, but the linebacker didn’t have to wait long to find a new home.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that they have claimed Adams off of waivers. Linebacker Deon Lacey, who had three tackles in five games, was waived in a corresponding move.

Adams joined the Raiders last year and moved from the practice squad to the active roster before the year was out. He played in six games last year and had 18 tackles while seeing time in all eight games this year.

Most of Adams’ work in Oakland came on special teams and it’s a good bet that he’ll follow the same route to playing time in Buffalo.