Brett Hundley confident he can keep Packers rolling

Getty Images

Everyone outside the building has given up on the Packers, but Brett Hundley and his teammates haven’t. Their goals have stayed the same despite losing Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Hundley said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Aaron’s a Hall of Famer, and I want to be a Hall of Famer one day. I will lead this team. We’re all going to have fun. We’re all going to go out there and play football. It’s still football at the end of the day, and our goals are still in front of us.”

Hundley spent his day off Tuesday working out and game-planning with coach Mike McCarthy. The former UCLA standout has the same skill set as Rodgers but far less experience and thus isn’t going to be asked to make adjustments at the line.

“He clearly won’t carry the responsibility into the game that Aaron Rodgers carries into it; I think that’s obvious,” McCarthy said. “I’d be an idiot if I asked him to do that. But also, I think that’s really for [all] the other young guys who are playing. We don’t ask all our younger players to do all the things that our veteran players do because they don’t have the experience.”

Hundley threw three interceptions and one touchdown Sunday after Rodgers broke his collarbone. But the Packers will tailor the offense to Hundley this week, giving him a better chance to succeed.

“We’re going to keep what we do best, and that’s playing this offense,” Hundley said. “Obviously being the starting quarterback now, just like Aaron when he was, he had a lot of choices — what he wanted to do, how he wanted to do it — and same with me. The coaches are doing a really good job with the game plan.”