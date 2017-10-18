Broncos promote wide receiver Hunter Sharp from practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos were down to three healthy wide receivers by the end of last Sunday night’s loss to the Giants, so it’s no surprise that they have opted to add to that number ahead of this weekend’s game against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Hunter Sharp tweeted on Wednesday morning that he is “officially active.”

Sharp signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent and was among the final cuts the team made in September. He had six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown during the preseason.

Sharp’s arrival fills one of the two roster spots the Broncos opened on Tuesday by releasing defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin and placing offensive lineman Billy Turner on injured reserve. The other could also go to a wideout as the Broncos will be without both Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie for at least this Sunday’s game due to ankle injuries.