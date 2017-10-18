Browns have changed quarterbacks 20 times in last 43 games

Getty Images

Breaking news: The Browns can’t find a quarterback.

Today’s announcement that Cleveland will go back to DeShone Kizer after a one-week experiment with Kevin Hogan means the Browns have now changed quarterbacks 20 times in their last 43 games.

Those 20 changes have involved nine different quarterbacks. Here’s the full list of Browns starters going back to the 13th game of the 2014 season:

Brian Hoyer for Game 13 of 2014

Johnny Manziel for Games 14 and 15 of 2014

Connor Shaw for Game 16 of 2014

Josh McCown for Game 1 of 2015

Johnny Manziel for Game 2 of 2015

Josh McCown for Games 3-8 of 2015

Johnny Manziel for Games 9 and 10 of 2015

Austin Davis for Game 11 of 2015

Josh McCown for Game 12 of 2015

Johnny Manziel for Games 13-15 of 2015

Austin Davis for Game 16 of 2015

Robert Griffin III for Game 1 of 2016

Josh McCown for Game 2 of 2016

Cody Kessler for Games 3-7 of 2016

Josh McCown for Game 8 of 2016

Cody Kessler for Games 9-11 of 2016

Josh McCown for Game 12 of 2016

Robert Griffin III for Games 13-16 of 2016

DeShone Kizer for Games 1-5 of 2017

Kevin Hogan for Game 6 of 2017

DeShone Kizer for Game 7 of 2017

The Browns are changing quarterbacks, on average, almost every other week. We’ll see how long Kizer’s second stint lasts.