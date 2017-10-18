Browns have changed quarterbacks 20 times in last 43 games

Breaking news: The Browns can’t find a quarterback.
Today’s announcement that Cleveland will go back to DeShone Kizer after a one-week experiment with Kevin Hogan means the Browns have now changed quarterbacks 20 times in their last 43 games.
Those 20 changes have involved nine different quarterbacks. Here’s the full list of Browns starters going back to the 13th game of the 2014 season:
Brian Hoyer for Game 13 of 2014
Johnny Manziel for Games 14 and 15 of 2014
Connor Shaw for Game 16 of 2014
Josh McCown for Game 1 of 2015
Johnny Manziel for Game 2 of 2015
Josh McCown for Games 3-8 of 2015
Johnny Manziel for Games 9 and 10 of 2015
Austin Davis for Game 11 of 2015
Josh McCown for Game 12 of 2015
Johnny Manziel for Games 13-15 of 2015
Austin Davis for Game 16 of 2015
Robert Griffin III for Game 1 of 2016
Josh McCown for Game 2 of 2016
Cody Kessler for Games 3-7 of 2016
Josh McCown for Game 8 of 2016
Cody Kessler for Games 9-11 of 2016
Josh McCown for Game 12 of 2016
Robert Griffin III for Games 13-16 of 2016
DeShone Kizer for Games 1-5 of 2017
Kevin Hogan for Game 6 of 2017
DeShone Kizer for Game 7 of 2017
The Browns are changing quarterbacks, on average, almost every other week. We’ll see how long Kizer’s second stint lasts.