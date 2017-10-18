Browns promote Cody Kessler to second string, demote Kevin Hogan to third string

Getty Images

The Browns have made DeShone Kizer their starting quarterback again after a one-week benching in favor of Kevin Hogan. But if Kizer loses his job again, it won’t be Hogan who replaces him.

Cody Kessler has been promoted to second string in Cleveland, and Hogan has been demoted all the way down to third string, according to Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN.

The move isn’t a huge surprise, considering that Hogan looked worse in Sunday’s loss to the Texans than Kessler looked when he was starting for the Browns last year. But it will fuel continued discussions of whether the Browns know what they’re doing at the quarterback position, as they almost seem to be arranging their depth chart by drawing names out of a hat.

Recent Browns history suggests that it’s unlikely Kizer will keep the starting job for the rest of the season. So there’s a good chance that Kessler will be under center at some point in 2017.