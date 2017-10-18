Cameron Jordan nabs NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Saints played a wild game against the Lions last Sunday and came out on top thanks in large part to the work of defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Jordan did a little bit of everything in the 52-38 win, up to and including scoring the Saints’ final points of the game by deflecting and then intercepting a Matthew Stafford pass in the end zone. That put the Saints back up 14 points after they’d handed over most of a big lead and Jordan made sure no other comeback was in the offing when he hit running back Theo Riddick while Riddick was juggling a pass that wound up in safety Kenny Vaccaro‘s hands.

Jordan also had two sacks, one of which came when he simply pushed Lions tackle Brian Mihalik back until he knocked Stafford over without Jordan laying a finger on him. It added up to a performance that made Jordan the NFC defensive player of the week.

Jordan now has five sacks to go with his interception and forced fumble for a Saints defense that has shown a lot of improvement since allowing more than 1,000 yards in the first two weeks of the season.