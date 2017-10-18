Chiefs rule out three for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Chiefs have turned in their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders and three players have been ruled out.

Running back Charcandrick West will not play after suffering a concussion in last Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Steelers. He’ll have an extended stretch to clear the concussion protocol before the Chiefs face the Broncos on Monday night in Week Eight. C.J. Spiller was signed to the 53-man roster this week to bolster the backfield in West’s absence.

The Chiefs have also ruled out center Mitch Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Both players have missed multiple games, but were practicing this week so they may also be able to get back for the Broncos.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson is questionable after missing the Steelers game with a knee injury.