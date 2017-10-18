Chris Long donating 10 more game checks to charity

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 18, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

At a time when some are wondering what NFL players who protest care about, Chris Long is showing the world what matters to him through his actions.

The Eagles defensive end, who already pledged six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va., is now playing for free this season.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Long announced on Wednesday that he was giving away his final 10 game checks this year to four organizations he has identified “whose missions focus on making education easily accessible to underserved youth while also providing students the support they need to develop strong social and emotional character.”

Long’s base salary of $1 million this year is now earmarked for educational opportunities for others. The donations will go to groups in Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis, the cities he’s played in during his 10-year career.

“In my 10th year, I want to celebrate the awesome opportunity I’ve had to play football by giving back to the communities that have given me that gift,” Long said in a statement. “Educational opportunity and equity are the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America.”

Long has already proven himself to be a man willing to put his principles into actions in other ways. He’s stood with his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins all season. Jenkins raises a fist during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality, and has since last year. That serves as a powerful symbol of the unity so many people are trying to co-opt and market.

Along with his donation today, Long has established the creation of the “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow” campaign, and anyone who wants to donate to that cause can do so by clicking here.

It’s a good thing he didn’t stick to sports.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Chris Long donating 10 more game checks to charity

  4. Educational opportunity and equity are the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America.” Now that’s presidential material right there. Take notes president chump.

  7. Total class. Had talent, worked hard, made a lot of money and giving back to the community. Howie, you and the missus raised him well

  9. Chris Long deserves a lot of respect for this. It is this kind of action that helps solve problems. I’ll gladly donate to Chris’ “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow” campaign, my way of saying Thanks for being part of the solution instead of being part of the problem.

  11. gauchosporlife says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:18 am
    Educational opportunity and equity are the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America.” Now that’s presidential material right there. Take notes president chump
    ————
    It’s president Trump’s political party that has spent two decades pushing for school choice and vouchers for inner-city black kids while the NFLPA’s political party has opposed them. It’s you that should be taking notes.

  13. See this is HOW it is DONE folks! ACTIONS! FOLLOWING THRU! RESULTS!
    Kneeling and doing NOTHING equals NOTHING!
    Infact your kneeling has Taken Away the point that you were trying to establish because all you did
    there was DIVIDE and make AMERICA mad at YOU. This Great Country This Great Flag
    and what it stands for will Never be accepted for being DISRESPECTED! NOT EVER!

  14. I have stayed out of the protest debate completely because while irksome, people who feel the need to protest have the right to do that and I will not hate on them for that and I will try not to judge them for that. That said, I have wondered why I havent seen more things like this from the people who obviously feel so strongly about the lack of equality in our country. This is an awesome and smart way to actually change lives for people who really need the help. You can take a knee to acknowledge that there are inequalities in America today, but what are you DOING to create the change you want to see? Educating young people is a powerful and thoughtful way to do that!!

  15. That is out of the stratosphere on his part and what I take a lot of joy in,,,,is he’s making Malcolm Jenkins look like all mouth so it’s a win win for me

  16. He also does crazy hikes to raise money to drill wells to provide clean water in places that cannot get it on their own. His group is called The Waterboys & they’ve brought clean water to places across the globe.

  17. It’s president Trump’s political party that has spent two decades pushing for school choice and vouchers for inner-city black kids

    ——

    major misrepresentation. I won’t even bother going any further.

  18. I guess its easy for someone to take a knee but the real heroes are the ones that do things that provide themselves no financial or personal gain.

    Good job, Chris.

  19. Way to man up. Was a Great Patriot. Shows he is a great Teammate. Love that he is helping the cities he played in.

    Good man…

  20. It’s president Trump’s political party that has spent two decades pushing for school choice and vouchers for inner-city black kids while the NFLPA’s political party has opposed them.
    ———
    Do you really believe that?

    Tip of the hat to Mr. Long….that money will do a lot more good than raising a fist or taking a knee.

  21. note to players….this is the right example. Pissing off 35% of your customers is the wrong example.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!