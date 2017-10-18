Chris Long donating 10 more game checks to charity

Getty Images

At a time when some are wondering what NFL players who protest care about, Chris Long is showing the world what matters to him through his actions.

The Eagles defensive end, who already pledged six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va., is now playing for free this season.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Long announced on Wednesday that he was giving away his final 10 game checks this year to four organizations he has identified “whose missions focus on making education easily accessible to underserved youth while also providing students the support they need to develop strong social and emotional character.”

Long’s base salary of $1 million this year is now earmarked for educational opportunities for others. The donations will go to groups in Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis, the cities he’s played in during his 10-year career.

“In my 10th year, I want to celebrate the awesome opportunity I’ve had to play football by giving back to the communities that have given me that gift,” Long said in a statement. “Educational opportunity and equity are the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America.”

Long has already proven himself to be a man willing to put his principles into actions in other ways. He’s stood with his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins all season. Jenkins raises a fist during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality, and has since last year. That serves as a powerful symbol of the unity so many people are trying to co-opt and market.

Along with his donation today, Long has established the creation of the “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow” campaign, and anyone who wants to donate to that cause can do so by clicking here.

It’s a good thing he didn’t stick to sports.