Cliff Avril headed to injured reserve as he faces “big decision”

The Seahawks will place defensive end Cliff Avril on injured reserve as he contemplates his future, coach Pete Carroll said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Cliff Avril will go on IR,” Carroll said. “He’s seeing a bunch of doctors, seriously looking at a big decision.”

Avril injured his neck/spine during an Oct. 1 game against the Colts when quarterback Jacoby Brissett accidentally stuck his heel in Avril’s chin. Avril has remained out since, while seeing specialists to determine his future.

Avril, who is in his 10th season, has 74 career sacks and a Super Bowl ring.