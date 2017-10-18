DeShone Kizer says benching “sparked my competitive juices”

AP

The Browns benched quarterback DeShone Kizer last week and reversed course this week by naming him their starter for this Sunday’s game against the Titans.

That wasn’t a very long time, but Kizer said that it was enough for him to learn that he has to “have a better attitude” now that he’s back in the top spot.

“It definitely sparked my competitive juices. It definitely motivated me throughout the week to make sure that I’m doing extra,” Kizer said. “I think the most important thing that I got to see from my perspective last week is what my process is and what our process is as a unit and how, in this league, you have to talk less and do more.”

After 11 turnovers in his first five starts, one thing Kizer certainly has to do more of is keep the ball in Cleveland’s possession. Until he gets that done, expecting much improvement on offense isn’t realistic for the Browns.