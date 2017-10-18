Dolphins dropping too many passes to suit Adam Gase

Getty Images

The Dolphins rank only 16th in the NFL with seven drops, according to STATS, but it feels like more to Dolphins coach Adam Gase. A lot more.

“It’s just they haven’t caught them,” Gase said Wednesday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “They haven’t caught the passes. It’s an area that we’re really stressing, and we need to obviously improve because we’re dead last in the league with catching catchable passes. And we have to improve on that very quickly.”

Jarvis Landry, Jay Ajayi, Julius Thomas, Leonte Carroo, Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and MarQuies Gray all feel as if they’ve dropped catchable passes.

Thus, the Dolphins have gone back to work on the basics, catching extra passes in practice this week.

“That’s the only way I know how to do that,” Gase said. “Just catch as many balls as possible. Keep your focus. Understand that once the last play is over, you’ve got to move onto the next one. You can’t let it carry over. I think last week was a good example of first half we had a couple of balls we didn’t come up with, and we figured out a way in the second half.”