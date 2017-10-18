Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: I messed up

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie took part in practice on Wednesday, a day after the team announced that his suspension came to an end after a week.

Rodgers-Cromartie spoke to the media after practice and was contrite about his actions leading up to the decision to suspend him, saying that he “messed up” with his reaction to what he called a “misunderstanding” with head coach Ben McAdoo. He also said that he never wanted to leave the team permanently despite reports that he cleared out his locker last week.

“I’m dramatic. I’m crazy,” Rodgers-Cromartie said by way of explanation, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Ross Cockrell joined Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple as the top three cornerbacks with Rodgers-Cromartie out of the lineup against the Broncos last Sunday. There’s been no word from the team if Rodgers-Cromartie will be back in his old role against the Seahawks this weekend.