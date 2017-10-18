Eric Ebron: Year hasn’t been the best, but I can’t be down on myself

Getty Images

Lions tight end Eric Ebron had a talk with quarterback Matthew Stafford before last week’s game against the Saints in hopes of getting his season on the right track, but it didn’t do the trick.

Ebron had one catch for nine yards in the 52-38 loss to New Orleans, leaving him with 13 catches for 102 yards a year after he set career-highs with 61 catches and 711 receiving yards. As Ebron’s chat with Stafford illustrated, he’s aware that things haven’t gone as planned this year but said he’s not getting down on himself because there’s a lot of time left for things to turn around.

“It hasn’t been the best,” Ebron said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But then again, it’s early in the season and I can’t be down upon myself. … Ten games left and just go out there and play the rest of these 10 games and hopefully it all turns around for the offense entirely because not only my performance but all of us need to get it together and get it going.”

Getting things going would be a big help for the Lions, who haven’t been firing on all cylinders offensively yet this year. It would also improve Ebron’s chances of seeing the $8.25 million salary that comes with the 2018 option that the team exercised on his contract. That salary is guaranteed against injury only and there may be a decision to cut back on Ebron’s playing time to avoid such an injury if his play doesn’t pick up.