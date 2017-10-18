Ezekiel Elliott appreciates “opportunity” to return to field

Getty Images

No one in the NFL was happier to practice Wednesday than Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

He rejoined his teammates after a U.S. district judge in New York granted Elliott a temporary restraining order Tuesday night. It will keep him on the field at least this week against the 49ers and until a hearing and court ruling before or by Oct. 30.

“Appreciate the opportunity to go out here and get a couple more weeks with these guys for sure,” Elliott said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News, “and I have an opportunity to have an even longer TRO. So honestly just happy to be able to be able to play this week.”

Elliott has professed his innocence since he was accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend in July 2016. That’s why, he said, he continues to fight the NFL over a six-game suspension it imposed Aug. 11 after a year-long investigation.

“When you get accused of something of that magnitude, you kind of get labeled as an abuser,” Elliott said, “and that’s just not me; that’s not how I want to be seen or how I want to represent my family. It’s just important for me to fight.”

With the Cowboys on their bye last week, Elliott was banned from the facility only one day after the NFL reinstated his suspension last Thursday. He missed work with his team Tuesday.

The Cowboys, though, have supported him throughout the process, as have his teammates.

“It means everything,” Elliott said. “We’re a very close group and that’s what family is for, brothers are for, just to reach out when you’re in need. And my teammates have done a great job just picking me up when I’m down and making sure that I’m able to stay focused and be the running back I need to be for this team.”