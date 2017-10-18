Falcons IR linebacker LaRoy Reynolds begins practicing again

Getty Images

As the Falcons get healthier, they’re taking a look to see if one of their guys on injured reserve can come back.

Via the team’s official website, linebacker LaRoy Reynolds is returning to practice this week. He was put on IR with a chest injury in September, and when he returns to practice, he opens a two-week window to be activated.

He could return in Week Nine against the Panthers if they decided to activate hi,.

He played in every game last year, with his primary role on special teams. He’s also played for the Jaguars and Bears.

The Falcons are also getting wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw back on the field after multi-week injuries, which could only help as they try to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday night against the Patriots.