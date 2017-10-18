Giants ownership “very supportive” of Ben McAdoo

Getty Images

The Giants are not a team fond of making changes at key positions, but an 0-5 start and the prospect of ongoing struggles raised the possibility that they might veer from their traditional course of action.

One win doesn’t change how rough the first five weeks were, but it offered one of the team’s owners a chance to provide a verbal pat on the back for coach Ben McAdoo. Co-owner Steve Tisch said on Tuesday that McAdoo made a “very good adjustment” when he handed offensive playcalling duties over to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan and that he has a “vote of confidence” from the owner’s box.

“The job description of a head coach was tested last week and on Sunday I think head coach McAdoo did a great job,” Tisch said, via the New York Post. “He showed up, the players showed up, they had a strong desire to win. It was a very exciting game to watch. After the game, it was a very happy locker room. I think coach McAdoo knows that ownership is very supportive going forward.”

Another five-game losing streak may result in a different reaction, but the message from the Giants right now is that the ship is moving forward as planned.