Hue Jackson thinks a week off will help DeShone Kizer

October 18, 2017
Some (me, at least) think that the Browns benched quarterback DeShone Kizer for a week because the Browns didn’t want to showcase the DeShone they drafted against the Deshaun they didn’t. On Wednesday, coach Hue Jackson provided another explanation for the move.

Jackson thinks the week off will make Kizer a better quarterback.

“I think sometimes that is what it takes,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. “Sometimes people think it takes three weeks, four weeks. I am not in that school of thought. I think if a guy can learn the lessons and if he can regurgitate it back to me in conversation and in work and me seeing those things change, then hopefully the lesson is learned. Everybody is different. Some people it takes longer, and some people it doesn’t. DeShone, as I have said to you guys before, I didn’t know how long it was going to take. I just know he was going to play again. I told all of you that. He is playing this week, and I am looking forward to watching him play. Hopefully, the lessons are learned and we will grow from there.”

Now that Kizer is back, Jackson didn’t commit to him being the starter for the rest of the year.

“I am not going to say the rest of the season, but I know he is the guy right now,” Jackson said. “I hope he is. I hope there are no more times that we have to take him out and let him reset himself. I am going to say it again, we are talking about a young quarterback who is 21 years old, who is in the National Football League and he is wearing a lot of different hats. I thought it was the right thing to do. As a matter of fact, I know it was the right thing to do a week ago. I think we will be better for it. I think he will be better for it. Hopefully, we will see the growth from him taking a week off last week.”

Some would say that benching and un-benching a rookie quarterback isn’t the best way to get the best out of him, especially since he’ll now have to worry about another possible benching, instead of worrying about becoming the best quarterback he can be.

But that’s the problem with learning on the fly as the quarterback of a team that can’t buy a win, and that is staring at a possible regime change if 0-6 becomes another 2-14, 1-15, or (possibly) an 0-16.

  1. he isnt ready to be a qb in the nfl, needs to sit behind a veteran and learn. another wasted top pick by the brownies

  2. Benching him was correct. Putting him back in is the mistake.

    He’s not ready. They should have been rolling with Kessler all along.

  4. If there was any question at all that Hue is a big part of the problem, that question has been answered between his awful play callling and the way he’s handled this QB situation. He’s a solid coordinator but is in way over his head as a head coach.

  5. Only reason he was benched was because Deshaun Watson was playing them. He wanted to avoid a Kizer/Watson matchup.

    Hue better hope Watson doesnt actually become the Jordan of the NFL because Hue will never get another HC job again.

  8. Am I the only one that doesn’t get the whole thing about avoiding a Kizer/Watson match up? Do people honestly think if Watson was on the Brown’s that he would have solved all their problems? Seems silly to me. The Brown’s aren’t even close to competing, whether Watson or Kizer is their QB.

