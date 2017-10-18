Hue Jackson thinks a week off will help DeShone Kizer

Getty Images

Some (me, at least) think that the Browns benched quarterback DeShone Kizer for a week because the Browns didn’t want to showcase the DeShone they drafted against the Deshaun they didn’t. On Wednesday, coach Hue Jackson provided another explanation for the move.

Jackson thinks the week off will make Kizer a better quarterback.

“I think sometimes that is what it takes,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. “Sometimes people think it takes three weeks, four weeks. I am not in that school of thought. I think if a guy can learn the lessons and if he can regurgitate it back to me in conversation and in work and me seeing those things change, then hopefully the lesson is learned. Everybody is different. Some people it takes longer, and some people it doesn’t. DeShone, as I have said to you guys before, I didn’t know how long it was going to take. I just know he was going to play again. I told all of you that. He is playing this week, and I am looking forward to watching him play. Hopefully, the lessons are learned and we will grow from there.”

Now that Kizer is back, Jackson didn’t commit to him being the starter for the rest of the year.

“I am not going to say the rest of the season, but I know he is the guy right now,” Jackson said. “I hope he is. I hope there are no more times that we have to take him out and let him reset himself. I am going to say it again, we are talking about a young quarterback who is 21 years old, who is in the National Football League and he is wearing a lot of different hats. I thought it was the right thing to do. As a matter of fact, I know it was the right thing to do a week ago. I think we will be better for it. I think he will be better for it. Hopefully, we will see the growth from him taking a week off last week.”

Some would say that benching and un-benching a rookie quarterback isn’t the best way to get the best out of him, especially since he’ll now have to worry about another possible benching, instead of worrying about becoming the best quarterback he can be.

But that’s the problem with learning on the fly as the quarterback of a team that can’t buy a win, and that is staring at a possible regime change if 0-6 becomes another 2-14, 1-15, or (possibly) an 0-16.