Jaguars say no practice for Leonard Fournette

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette gave everyone a good scare when he left last Sunday’s game against the Rams after his leg gave out when he was trying to change direction while running with the ball, but his reaction after the game quieted nerves.

Fournette said after the game that he was fine after twisting his ankle and indications were that he could have returned to the game had the opportunity presented itself. The Jaguars appear to be doing what they can to ensure the ankle won’t be a problem for a player who has touched the ball on nearly 38 percent of their offensive plays.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that Fournette is not expected to practice when the team gets on the field for the first time to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Colts. We’ll see if they remain cautious with Fournette over the rest of the week.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee and center Brandon Linder are the other players the Jaguars don’t expect to have at practice. Linder has missed the last two games with an illness while Lee is listed with a knee injury.