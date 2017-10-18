Jameis Winston doing everything but throwing in practice

AP

The bad news is that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston didn’t throw today.

The good news is they haven’t signed another quarterback, which means his shoulder injury may not that bad.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston did everything in practice other than throw, which is a good sign about the condition of his right shoulder after he suffered an AC joint sprain last week.

Winston was taking snaps and dropping back and faking handoffs, while Ryan Fitzpatrick took all the starter snaps.

Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin was at practice to run the scout team, but he can’t be activated until Week Nine since he’s on injured reserve. But the fact they haven’t added another quarterback is at least some indication they think Winston can be Fitzpatrick’s backup this week against the Bills.

The Bucs have said he can’t make his injury worse by playing, making it a matter of how effectively he can throw and tolerate pain.