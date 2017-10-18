Jay Cutler shrugs (shocker) at prospect of negative fan reaction at home

Getty Images

The last time the Dolphins played at home, quarterback Jay Cutler heard it from the fans. He recognizes that he may hear it again on Sunday against the Jets. To little surprise, he doesn’t care.

“We won the game [at home against the Titans],” Cutler told reporters on Wednesday. “We won this past week. We’ll be fine. If they want to chant, they can chant. We’ve got to give them a better product on offense to root for.”

But before you assume this is more proof that Cutler never care, he cared on Sunday in Atlanta. He was asked about showing emotion during the unlikely win over the Falcons.

“It has been on tape before,” Cutler said regarding the showing of emotion. “It’s not the first time. I try to stay as calm as possible for these guys, but there are going to become points throughout the season where you go the opposite way.”

Coach Adam Gase wasn’t surprised by the attitude, and he welcomes more of it moving forward.

“I’ve seen it since I was with him in 2015 [with the Bears],” Gase said. “He just — he’s trying to stay focused in the game, whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent. I kind of saw during the week where I could tell it was going to be that kind of game, because he was really dialed in during the week.

“It’s good for guys to see him get emotional, especially at the end of that game, when we convert a big first down — or a big third down to get a first down. Jarvis [Landry] had a great run on that. Just being ready because they pressured us, and Jay got it out quick and Jarvis was ready for it. Just to see him get fired up like that, that’s nothing but good stuff for us.”

So get ready, Dolphins fans. You may be seeing a very different Jay Cutler on Sunday. And you may like what you see.