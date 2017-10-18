Jets looking for first sack from defensive line

Getty Images

There have been plenty of surprising developments for the Jets in the first six weeks of the season and many of them have been positive, but one negative has been the lack of pass rush production from their defensive line.

Even after trading Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks, the Jets still had Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams and they added Kony Ealy to the mix after he was waived by the Patriots. The efforts of that trio along with the other five linemen who have seen time for the Jets this season haven’t resulted in any sacks.

Williams has had a handful of hits on quarterbacks while Wilkerson hasn’t been credited with any to this point, so it’s not like the team is just missing out on plays while providing significant pressure. The entire team has seven sacks, which ranks 31st in the league, and coach Todd Bowles thinks doing a better job of stopping the run will lead to better pass rush opportunities in obvious passing situations.

“If we stop the run a little better, we can rush the passer a little more,” Bowles said, via ESPN.com. “Right now, we have some spurts where we did and then had some spurts where we didn’t, so we just have to be more consistent at it and the pass rush will be there.”

The Jets had three of their sacks in a Week Three win over the Dolphins and they’ll be in Miami for a rematch this Sunday. After allowing nine sacks in their first three games, the Dolphins have only given up one in the last two.