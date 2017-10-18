John McCargo arrested on charges in two states

Getty Images

Former Bills, Buccaneers and Bears defensive tackle John McCargo was arrested on gun and drug charges in Virginia, while he was wanted on domestic violence charges in California.

According to the Southside Messenger, the 2006 first-round pick was charged in Virginia last week for possession of a gun while in possession of a schedule 1 or schedule 2 drug. That’s a class 6 felony in Virginia, and the arrest stemmed from an Oct. 8 incident there.

At the time, he was wanted by the Placer County Superior Court of California, on charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, former spouse and/or cohabitant, and for dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

A nation-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in September after he failed to appear at a hearing, which violated his probation on previous charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s being held in the Virginia jail.