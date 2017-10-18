Johnathan Joseph snags AFC defensive player of the week

AP

Even after losing J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus to season-ending injuries, the Texans still have guys who can make plays.

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph was named AFC defensive player of the week for his work in last week’s thrashing of the Browns.

Joseph broke up three passes and intercepted two.

The first one, he returned 82 yards for a touchdown off Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan.

With the second one, he broke the Texans franchise record with his 14th interception, passing Kareem Jackson and Dunta Robinson (13) .

The Texans are going to need him, and others, as they transition from a team defined by defensive stars to one helping a dynamic rookie quarterback win.