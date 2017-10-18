Kelvin Benjamin leaves Panthers practice with knee issue

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been on the injury report for a few weeks with a knee problem.

But it may be worth seeing what he does the rest of the week, after an unusual addition to the injury report.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, Benjamin left practice early Wednesday and was listed as not participating. It’s unclear if he aggravated the previous injury or if there’s another problem, or whether they anticipated it.

With Devin Funchess emerging as more of a threat, it’s not as life-or-death for them to have Benjamin on the field (while they’re still without Greg Olsen), but it would certainly help.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly was out again today and remains in the concussion protocol, but they did have center Ryan Kalil and safety Kurt Coleman on the field in a limited capacity.