Le’Veon Bell named AFC offensive player of the week

The Steelers needed to bounce back from a loss to the Jaguars that featured five interceptions from Ben Roethlisberger when they faced the Chiefs last Sunday and they did that by giving the ball to running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell ran the ball 32 times for 179 yards and scored a touchdown in the second quarter to pace the Pittsburgh offense in a 19-13 win that knocked the Chiefs from their perch as the last unbeaten team in the league this season.

Bell has been named the AFC offensive player of the week as a result of that effort. It’s the third time Bell has been so honored, tying him with Jerome Bettis for the most of any Steelers running back.

Bell did not report to the Steelers until the end of August after the two sides did the franchise tag dance all offseason. Some pointed to that absence as the reason why Bell managed 180 rushing yards in the first three games of the season, but if there was rust it’s been knocked off as he’s put up 370 yards and three touchdowns in the last three games.