Lions bring back quarterback Brad Kaaya

One of the last players the Lions cut before finalizing their 53-man roster is now back in Detroit.

The Lions claimed quarterback Brad Kaaya off waivers from the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Detroit drafted Kaaya this year and liked his potential but decided to cut him and go with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, rather than keep him and go with three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. The Panthers picked him up but waived him yesterday.

Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has been banged up, and the Lions could use another quarterback as an insurance policy, so the return of Kaaya makes sense. The Lions will hope they don’t need Kaaya, but they’re glad to have him back.