Lions bring back quarterback Brad Kaaya

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT
One of the last players the Lions cut before finalizing their 53-man roster is now back in Detroit.

The Lions claimed quarterback Brad Kaaya off waivers from the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Detroit drafted Kaaya this year and liked his potential but decided to cut him and go with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, rather than keep him and go with three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. The Panthers picked him up but waived him yesterday.

Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has been banged up, and the Lions could use another quarterback as an insurance policy, so the return of Kaaya makes sense. The Lions will hope they don’t need Kaaya, but they’re glad to have him back.

4 responses to “Lions bring back quarterback Brad Kaaya

  3. The Canes wouldn’t be undefeated if he was still there. Hard to believe the Lions are wasting a spot on him, probably only because he knows the offense.

  4. Lions called Panthers. We want Kaaya. If you don’t release him, we’re signing Gilbert. Not sure if it was ‘strong armed’, maybe a ‘wink deal’ thing. You’d think it would just be easier to flip 7th round picks to keep everyone else out.

    But then there is some collusion in the NFL (waivers to IR) and I’m not talking about the clueless kneeler. That’s not collusion, that’s a business model that smart business owners follow and have always followed to get to where they are. How not to give away money 101.

