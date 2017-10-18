Lions release Datone Jones, sign Bryce Harris among roster moves

Getty Images

The Lions were busy this week making roster moves.

Their signing of defensive end Jacquies Smith and claim of quarterback Brad Kaaya off waivers already were reported.

Detroit also signed offensive tackle Bryce Harris, released defensive end Datone Jones and defensive end George Johnson and waived defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

Harris appeared in two games with the Saints. He played in 34 games for them from 2012-14 and spent time with the Falcons in 2015.

He has appeared in 37 career games with four starts.

Reid and Jones were signed last week, but Detroit can get Khyri Thornton back from a suspension after its bye week.