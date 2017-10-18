Martavis Bryant jokes that he wants to be traded to the Warriors

Getty Images

Martavis Bryant admits he wants to be traded. But to a different sport, not to a different team.

The Steelers wide receiver was laughing Tuesday about reports that he wanted out of Pittsburgh, saying again he was content there.

“No, I am good to go,” Bryant said, via the team’s official website. “I clarified it last night on my Twitter. I am happy to be here. As far as me getting traded, I would like to get traded to the (Golden State) Warriors.

“Everything is good. I am going to keep on moving and just get better for this week.”

The Warriors may need the help, after the defending NBA champions lost their opener to the Rockets last night.

Of course, the Steelers website also took shots at the original report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, going air quotes around “sources” and pointing out in a mocking tone that Rapoport also reported in 2013 that Roethlisberger wanted out.

(We do love a good case of NFL-on-NFL crime first thing in the morning with our coffee.)

Of course, the Steelers can take a victory lap and shots at their fellow members of state-run media, but they didn’t address the tweets from Bryant’s girlfriend, which seemed to confirm the notion that he was displeased with his role.

But they had plenty of laughs about it, and since they just won a game, they can.

“I thought he was talking about getting traded to the Cavs,” said Ramon Foster. “I thought he wanted to switch sports. I thought he was talking about basketball.

“We are not going to feed into it any more. It’s over. We crushed that. That is done. He cleared it up. We are good.”

The Steelers can joke about it all they want, but the report of frustration probably didn’t come from nowhere, and their efforts at joking about a different type of toothpaste isn’t going to put it back in the tube.