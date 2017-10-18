Michael Bennett expects to play against Giants despite plantar fascia injury

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sustained a plantar fascia injury in the second quarter of Seattle’s 16-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. With a week to rest the injury through Seattle’s bye week, Bennett fully anticipates he’ll play this Sunday against the New York Giants.

“The foot hurts, I mean, obviously,” Bennett said on Wednesday. “As many years as I’ve played in the NFL, you deal with pain as you go through, and I think for me it’s just being able to focus on the game and not too much worry about it because once you make that decision to play, then you have to play through it. For me, that’s just dealing with the pain during the game.

“It hurts every time you walk and it’s something you have to deal with. Just fighting through it is just like any other day.”

Bennett’s presence is that much more important to Seattle’s defense with Cliff Avril expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury. Avril will miss at least eight weeks, if not more, once the Seahawks officially place him on injured reserve.

Bennett has played through foot injuries before. He’s had a bothersome toe that has been an issue throughout the last several seasons. He also missed five games last year due to a knee injury that required surgery.

Bennett has four sacks in five games for the Seahawks so far this season. He did not practice on Wednesday.