Mike Tomlin: Martavis Bryant hasn’t said anything about being unhappy

Amid talk that Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant is unhappy and wants to be traded, coach Mike Tomlin says he hasn’t seen it.

Asked if Bryant has expressed anything about being unhappy in Pittsburgh, Tomlin answered, “He hasn’t.”

Tomlin said he and Bryant speak regularly and he thinks Bryant was as happy as anyone to get a big win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

“I’ve had good, fluid communication with Martavis throughout this process, like I have with all of the other players,” Tomlin said. “He was a big contributor to our efforts on Sunday. He was excited like everyone else. I don’t know where these reports come from. Sometimes they come from family members or people close to them, sometime they might come from agents. I don’t judge him or my relationship with him based on things said by others. He appears to be happy and focused, so it’s a non-issue for us.”

Bryant’s own girlfriend appeared to confirm that he was unhappy in Pittsburgh, so it seems hard to believe that the report he wanted out materialized out of thin air. But whatever the issues have been, both Bryant and Tomlin have now said they want to stay together in Pittsburgh. It appears Bryant isn’t going anywhere.