Mike Zimmer: We don’t know what Teddy Bridgewater’s return will lead to

Getty Images

Wednesday is a big day for Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

He’s practicing for the first time since injuring his knee 14 months ago, which starts the clock on a three-week window to add him to the active roster. That’s an exciting development for Bridgewater, but coach Mike Zimmer wants to “put the brakes” on anyone getting ahead of themselves when it comes what will happen with the quarterback.

“We still don’t know where that’s going to go, what’s that going to lead to,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

While Bridgewater tries to round himself back into form, the Vikings have Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Kyle Sloter at quarterback. Bradford did not play against the Packers last Sunday due to a knee injury and Zimmer said he’s feeling better, but didn’t say whether he will practice this week. That doesn’t provide much reason to think his chances of playing are any better than Bridgewater’s when the Ravens come to town on Sunday.